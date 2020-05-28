Hulchi Belluni, diamonds and Feng Shui











The jewels in the Chinese spirit of Feng Shui by Hulchi Belluni: born in Belgium, but are produced in Italy ♦ ︎

Martine Hul is a specialist in diamond pavé. And it could not be otherwise: she lives and works in the heart of the diamond capital, Antwerp, Belgium. She is a professional in the jewelry industry with a long experience behind her. In 2001 she decided to found her jewelry line with the Hulchi Belluni brand, which plays Italian. So much so that his most famous collection is called Bellucci, like the Italian actress. Apart from the assonance, the Belgian Maison has another link with Italy: its jewels are in fact made in Arezzo. However, the pavé diamonds are not all the same: the formula of setting many small stones close to each other alternates with elaborate shapes in pink, yellow or white gold.



But that is not all. Because to distinguish the Belgian brand there is also the choice to design the jewels consistently with the principles of Feng Shui. If you do not know what it is, we quote the definition of Wkipedia: “Taoist geomantic art of China, auxiliary architecture, similar to Western geomancy. Unlike this, however, also takes into consideration aspects of the psyche and astrology. Currently there is no scientific evidence of his hypotheses.” Therefore, you are free to believe it or not. Lavinia Andorno















