









Belle Époque is the name of a historic Damiani collection. But it is also the name of a period in French and European history, usually dated between 1880 and the outbreak of the First World War, in 1914. The era of the French Third Republic was a period characterized by optimism, regional peace, economic prosperity, colonial expansion and technology, science and culture. Although today the cancel culture tends to overturn this rosy vision, the fact remains that in the collective imagination the Belle Époque is a kind of golden age.



The Damiani jewelry collection is inspired by that period, which is periodically enriched with new proposals. Those that are suggested for spring-summer 2021 reproduce the style of the jewelry line, with some small variations. Many jewels in white gold with diamonds, including necklaces with pendants, crosses and rings, but also the classic jewels in pink or yellow gold, enriched with small emeralds, rubies or sapphires, always interspersed with diamonds. It is a collection that is part of the continuations of the Maison of Valenza and that evolves while waiting for a new, true, Belle Époque to return.













