









The new Balance line by OpsObjects is inspired by embroidery. The brand’s bijoux are made up of subtle textures that intertwine to form intricate designs and create charms like lace that adorn necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The shape of the heart, emblem of the brand, opens and is enriched with decorations, taking on three-dimensionality. It is used for the bracelet and necklace (45 cm) with thin chain and the pair of dangling earrings. The bijoux are in polished steel, also in the version with yellow gold-colored PVD treatment. The circular pendants, of different sizes, are the leitmotiv of the necklace and chain bracelet, characterized by five charms, the largest of which in a central position, in addition to the hoop earrings.



OpsObjects is a brand launched in 2010 by Diffusione Orologi, a company based in Tarì di Marcianise (Caserta) with the first silicone jewelry collection in the world: a launch that contributed to the fame of the Italian brand (it was sold in over 1 million of specimens). Today, however, the company prefers steel as a material to shape fresh and varied creations.