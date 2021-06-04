









Alexander Laut is a special type. Born in 1967 in Russia, jeweler in Hawaii, he loves water and loves to swim. He once explained that his surname translates into Indonesian and Malay as sea, sea in English, and his zodiac sign is (obviously) that of pisces. And the jewels? He prefers cocktail rings, but above all pearls grown in the sea. Does he seem a strange guy to you? Maybe you don’t know that he studied medicine, he worked as a journalist, photographer and gallery owner, until he approached the jewelry and the world of gems.



Even its namesake brand has a different history than usual. He was born in 2003 after his meeting with Ronald Winston, son and heir of the great Harry Winston. It was he who convinced Alexander Laut to put his talent to good use. Particularly large and rare stones, colored diamonds, rubies, sapphires, spinel and tourmalines are the colors of his palette, alongside equally exceptional pearls. Each jewel made is unique, has its own identification number and signature of the author. The jewels are obviously all handmade, one piece at a time, by Japanese jewelers.