Awesome Takat











From India to New York: Takat jewelry as maharaja style is an opulent dream of many women

Haji Nisar Ahmed Takat, descended from an ancient Indian family of carvers of precious stones, he founded the brand that bears his name in 1955 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. From the merchants of stones, in what is the jewelry capital of India, Takat became jewelry brand known around the world. And in 2000, Rayaz Ahmed Takat, nephew of Ahmed Haji, opened the third seat of the trading company in New York, while Irfan Ahmed, another grandson of the founder, has opened an office in Hong Kong.



This premise to explain to those unfamiliar with this company, that it is an international player, accustomed to offer jewelery for a Western audience and not just for the rich Indians. The style of their jewelry, as you can see on this page, is rich, often with massive stones, but in many cases the Eastern tasteful decoration takes second place. Or, rather, there are both types of jewel: the one with hyper-decorations reminiscent of the inside of the Mughal era architecture, but also one that privileges the individual beauty of a stone, without adding tons of squiggles. You can choose. Margherita Donato













