At the Critics Choice Awards parade of stars in Messika











Parade of stars in Messika. On the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica (California), five of the greatest Hollywood stars gathered at the Barker Hangar wearing creations of Messika High Jewelry. Let’s start with Selena Gomez, who attended the Dolittle premiere with the jewels of the Parisian Maison. In particular, the American singer and actress wore with high jewel diamond earrings and the Wild Moon ring.

Anne Hathaway, named best actress in the Modern Love series, chose the High Jewelry Desert Bloom earring, the hand bracelet and the double Miss Milla ring instead. Charlize Theron, nominated for her starring role in Bombshell, the High Moon Wild Moon necklace and ring, Desert Bloom earrings and the Flappers bracelet.

Laura Dern, winner of the best actress for her role in Mariage Story, shone with the little jewelry Sirenetta earrings, the My Twin Trio and Glam’Azone double rings. Florence Pugh, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women, appeared with Saguaro earrings of high jewelery, Desert Bloom and Toi & Moi rings. Finally, for Olivia Wilde the Solena Maya high jewelry earrings.



In Los Angeles, meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was at a Lakers basketball game wearing Messika Paris in Los Angeles: large Snake Dance hoops and a double Move Romane ring.













