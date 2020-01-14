VicenzaOro opens its doors to jewelry start-ups











VicenzaOro (17-22 January) is above all a fair dedicated to jewelry. But for some time now it’s not just an appointment for buyers looking for new collections. Vicenzaoro January is also an opportunity to expand business opportunities. This is witnessed by Startup & Carats, an unprecedented focus that connects all the players in the gold industry chain with startups and small and medium-sized companies.



In Vicenzaoro January, in fact, an entire area in Hall 2.2 will be dedicated to the display and presentation of new realities, giving visibility to innovative business models that face the goldsmith scene through talks, meeting moments and the involvement of international incubators.



Collecting the strategic direction defined by ICE (Institute for Foreign Trade) and with its direct support through the Italian StartUp national initiative, the project aims to support the evolution and development of the gold and jewelery sector, in the name of three words of order: contamination, innovation and creativity.



For example, among the startups that will take part in the unprecedented format are Doralia, the Italian marketplace for high jewelery founded by Massimiliano Brustia, which connects Italian artisans and foreign end consumers, without intermediaries. Another Italian stoart-up is Lumi Industries, born in 2014 thanks to international crowdfunding, founded by Davide Marin and Manuela Pipino: it offers the advantages of 3D printing to an ever-growing pool of users. All thanks to original solutions to develop and produce highly innovative 3D printing devices, mainly focused on resin technology. Or Meccaniche Veneziane, another young company founded by the Morelli brothers, both under 30, specialized in the creation of Swiss Made high precision mechanical watches, made with cutting-edge materials, combining classic lines and an innovative character.















