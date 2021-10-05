Argento, , COLLANE — October 5, 2021 at 4:00 am

Alisia, creativity all in the family




Eco-sustainability and work all in the family. Alisia is a small jewelry company from Bassano del Grappa (Vicenza, Italy) that offers silver rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces at very affordable prices. But without giving up creativity. It is a brand built all around Sara Zanon and Elia Pietrarelli, the founders of Alisia. Sara is the designer, the creative who conceives the collections, and she is also the mother of Elia, who instead takes care of the production of jewels.

Anello in argento dorato con turchesi
But not only. The other two daughters of Sara Zanon, Jessica and Alice, also work in the company, contributing differently to the work. The jewels of the small Maison are in gilded silver, in some cases with the addition of small pearls and natural stones, such as spinel, amethyst or turquoise. Bracelets and necklaces made up of chains or wire have a lot of space, in the most classic tradition of the Venetian goldsmith industry, but there is no lack of pieces that recall a vaguely gypsy style.

Anello in argento dorato con pietre semipreziose
Orecchini con spinello nero
Orecchini con perle e ametista
Collana a catena in argento dorato
Bracciale in argento con maglia simil-tessuto
Bracciale in argento con turchesi
Anello in argento dorato
