Adolfo Courrier’s jewels are now for sale online by Neiman Marcus ♦

Adolfo Courrier actually conceals two people. Adolfo Courrier, of course, designer-looking dark, but also Alessandra Zanchetta. In 2002 the couple founded the company, in the industrious and fertile area of Valenza (Piedmont, Italy) after having spent “several years in the search for expression, looking for a new concept of luxury.” The result is that Adolfo Courrier is a recognized brand in the elite of the new creatives, those who invent something new is not limited to make minor alterations to the tradition.

Anello in oro 18 carati con stampa animalier e diamante
The processing technique of its jewels is that of the artisan district where the Adolfo designs his works. The ideas on which it works, however, belong only to him, or better, to them. As the necklace with pendant in the shape of skull, but with sunglasses as skier. Or as in the collections that are a tribute to the artists of the Pop Art. The style of the jewels is defined sensual and chic, often communicated with images that recall the world of fashion. But this is not fashion jewelry, simply linked to a passing fashion. G.N.





Ciondolo per collana in oro bianco, diamante e smalto
Anello in oro giallo con diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e zaffiro rosa
Orecchini in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
Immagine pubblicitaria di Adolfo Courier (da Facebook)
