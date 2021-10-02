









Adolfo Courrier’s jewels are now for sale online by Neiman Marcus ♦

Adolfo Courrier actually conceals two people. Adolfo Courrier, of course, designer-looking dark, but also Alessandra Zanchetta. In 2002 the couple founded the company, in the industrious and fertile area of Valenza (Piedmont, Italy) after having spent “several years in the search for expression, looking for a new concept of luxury.” The result is that Adolfo Courrier is a recognized brand in the elite of the new creatives, those who invent something new is not limited to make minor alterations to the tradition.



The processing technique of its jewels is that of the artisan district where the Adolfo designs his works. The ideas on which it works, however, belong only to him, or better, to them. As the necklace with pendant in the shape of skull, but with sunglasses as skier. Or as in the collections that are a tribute to the artists of the Pop Art. The style of the jewels is defined sensual and chic, often communicated with images that recall the world of fashion. But this is not fashion jewelry, simply linked to a passing fashion. G.N.









[capt