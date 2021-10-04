









Watches or precious jewels? Perhaps the ones presented by Tiffany & Co. are both together. Tiffany Eternity are diamonds surrounded by timepiece mechanisms, made to please, amaze and show off. On the other hand, since everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, they certainly don’t need to look at their wrists to know what time it is. And since there are smart watches, more and more loaded with functions, the watch has become more like a bracelet than a practical object. That’s why bracelets in the shape of dials with moving hands can play a role.



The jewel watches, in two sizes of 28 and 32 millimeters, are offered in two versions: in pink or white gold. The shape is inspired by a series of Tiffany & Co. advertisements from the 1960s and 1970s. The dial, in fact, instead of the numbers shows off 12 diamonds of as many different cuts, one for each hour: brilliant cut (12 o’clock), baguette (instead of number 1), cushion (2), Tiffany True (3), marquise ( 4), Asscher (5), heart (6), teardrop (7), oval (8), emerald (9), triangular (10) and princess (instead of the number 11). Tiffany Eternity watches are Swiss Made and each model includes two straps: one in black grosgrain and one in black alligator.



Not only that: the crown of the watch is inspired by the Tiffany Setting engagement ring with the classic six-pronged setting introduced by the Maison, which is combined with the brilliant-cut diamonds that frame the case. Tiffany’s Swiss craftsmen take over 13 hours to make each watch, from the construction of the case to the hand setting of each diamond. The prices are accordingly: 27,200 or 38,000 euros.

















