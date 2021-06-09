da sapere, Diamanti — June 9, 2021 at 5:00 am

50 shades of gray diamond




What you need to know about the gray diamonds and the colorful shades they may have 

White diamonds are a classic. Colored ones are in fashion. But gray diamonds are in trend. There is only one problem: gray diamonds are rare, very rare. But they are considered very chic, also because they are perfect to combine with other colors: gray is a shade that manages to coexist with all the others, as well as alone. A gray diamond, in fact, is suitable to be combined with any dress and can be worn at any time of day.

Collana di Monique Péan con diamanti grigi chiari
Features. Gray diamonds are extracted in India, Russia, South Africa and Australia. The gray color comes from a high concentration of hydrogen or boron. But not only: gray diamonds often have different shades, due to a slight influence by other mineral elements.

De Beers, anello con diamante grigio taglio marquise
Colors. According to the Gia (Gemological Institute of America), there are many types of gray diamonds, even with extra coloring. There are Gray Purple, Gray-Blue, Gray-Green and so on. In addition, gray diamonds are also cataloged for color intensity: Light Gray, Fancy Light Gray, Fancy Gray, Fancy Dark Gray and Fancy Deep Gray. The most common shades according to Gia are yellow, green, blue and purple. The human eye, on the other hand, can distinguish about 500 shades of gray.

Diamante grigio tendente all'azzurro
The cost. The price of diamonds is determined by the color, but also by the clarity and of course the size. In general, gray diamonds cost a little less than bright-colored ones, such as yellow or pink. And they cost less, on average, than colorless ones. Federico Graglia

 

Anello Amulet, oro rosa, diamante grigio
Rachel Boston, anello Amulet, oro rosa, diamante grigio
Anello con la figura dell'occhio in oro rosa e diamanti neri e grigi
Bee Goddess, anello con la figura dell’occhio in oro rosa e diamanti neri e grigi
Anello con diamanti grigi e opale
Suciyan, anello con diamanti grigi e opale
Anello Neraviglia, linea Gioia. Zaffiri neri e diamanti grigi
Al Coro, anello Neraviglia, linea Gioia. Zaffiri neri e diamanti grigi
Anello della collezione Just Rebel Star, in oro nero e diamanti neri e grigi
Anello della collezione Just Rebel Star, in oro nero e diamanti neri e grigi
Spilla con diamante grigio-azzurro venduta da Christie’s
Spilla con diamante grigio-azzurro venduta da Christie’s
Anello con diamante grigio taglio marquise
Anello con diamante grigio taglio marquise
Maurizio Pintaldi, anello con diamanti grigi e neri
Maurizio Pintaldi, anello con diamanti grigi e neri
Moussaieff, anello con diamante grigio taglio smeraldo di 11 carati
Moussaieff, anello con diamante grigio taglio smeraldo di 11 carati

Le scale di grigio dei diamanti
Le scale di grigio dei diamanti







