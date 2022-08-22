









A yellow for the summer, but also for the other months. If you like the color of the sun, here is a series of jewels that warm any heart ♦

There was a time in which the yellow color of the stones was considered ambiguous. Maybe it’s because yellow is synonymous with mystery. A long period was dominated by white diamonds, transparent, without color. Glittering, but only sensitive to light reflections. Then came the big fancy-mania, that is a passion for those diamonds that until a few years ago were considered defective, almost unpresentable.

Now the yellow diamonds (but also brown or blue) have record prices. And in the wake of the success of the other lemon-colored diamond, the stones yellow like the sun are revalued. The yellow stones are matched with white gold, but even with that of the gold nugget. So the jewelers in recent years have proposed a series of pieces that enhance the yellow stones, such as citrine. For the uninitiated, the citrine is a variety of quartz, whose yellow color is due, say gemologists, to trivalent iron impurities. The natural citrine quartz is relatively rare, but it is a lot on the market because in reality it is quartz amethyst or smoky quartz. These crystals are heat treated to achieve the colors yellow-orange. Well, the stones are a bit ‘cooked, but they like them. Here is a review of rings that have the yellow colour as the common denominator.



Not only. Lovers of yellow stones can also choose from other alternatives. For example, yellow topaz is a rarer variety than the blue-toned gemstone, but it often has a subtle shade that coordinates well with a pastel-colored dress. Another choice can be the beryl stone, also available in a yellow shade. Finally, we must not forget the stone that goes by the name of cat’s eye, which less poetically is silicon dioxide combined with hornblende. This gem also has a deeper shade of yellow and feline undertones.