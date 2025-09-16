Using a precious stone to hold black diamonds. This is the innovative proposal from Italo Bottene, one of the companies born in the Vicenza goldsmith district. The Ib Noir collection features an unusual combination: black diamonds set on corundum using patented technology. Corundum is one of the hardest minerals and is used in jewelry as a precious stone: the most well-known varieties are rubies and sapphires. Its hardness makes it ideal for scratch resistance. In the jewelry of the Ib Noir collection, black diamonds are set within the corundum itself, achieving a shade of absolute black.



Italo Bottene is a family business founded in the 1970s, when Italo began practicing the secrets of the goldsmith’s art he learned at a young age, working from his bedroom, which doubled as an office and workshop. As a designer, she went through every step of the way to launch the company that bears her name, achieving the highest standards. This includes social and environmental responsibility, in accordance with the principles of the international SA 8000 standard. The company is also a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, an international non-profit organization that undergoes audits by accredited external auditors to verify compliance with RJC standards and obtain the relevant certification.



