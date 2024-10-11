The art of tubogas in a tradition that is a century and a half old: Tessitore 1888, where the number indicates the date of birth, is a Neapolitan jewelry company now led by Enrico Tessitore, now in its fourth generation. For almost a century, since 1935, the company has begun to focus on the artisanal production of tubogas jewelry. The idea of ​​using the shape of the tubes that transport gas in jewelry has had a success that still lasts. And in Naples Tessitore1888 is one of the few Italian companies that still produce tubogas jewelry by hand, thanks to the know-how of the few remaining artists and craftsmen.



Although the fashion of tubogas in jewelry dates back to the last century, but the first examples of bracelets of this kind date back to Roman times when two lines of gold were intertwined together to form a type of manufacturing was called a snake chain because of its elasticity and length. Over time the technique has evolved, but the advantage of these jewels has remained, that thanks to their shape they can be worn on any part of the arm. Tessitore 1888 continues the long history of tubogas.

