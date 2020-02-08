With Morellato the Lotus blossoms again











For Morellato, spring has the flavor of oriental fairy tales with the collection inspired by lotus flowers. Spring marks the rebirth of the natural world and the lotus, after all, is also considered a symbol of purity, for its ability, to keep itself clean even in muddy ponds. The new spring-summer 2020 collection of the Venetian Maison presents itself with circular geometries, which enclose the stylized silhouette of the flowers. The metal of the jewels, in rose gold or in the silver monocolor variant, is enriched with very bright crystals. The Loto collection includes choker pendants or with a long chain, with a maxi pendant.

In addition, the line features wide-link rings and bracelets, with a generously sized pendant in contrasting color, with a central lotus flower inserted in a smaller mesh. Finally, the earrings are offered in a double lobe or pendant shape. Prices: ring 49 euros, earrings 69 euros, bracelet 59 euros, necklace with pendant 49 euros.















