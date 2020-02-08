The Cuore capsule by Liu Jo Luxory in the Be a Sweetheart exhibition in Milan











The capsule collection Cuore presented by Liu Jo Luxury in the Be a Sweetheart, the heart in fashion jewelry, an exhibition organized in Milan, February 8-18 at Palazzo Giureconsulti, by Homi Fashion & Jewels in collaboration with the Poli.Design.



The heart is a must of our jewelry collections and in these 12 years we have proposed it through numerous reinterpretations that have always achieved great success. The jewelry collections, given the positive response on the market, are and will continue to be among the characterizing elements of the Liu Jo Luxury offer.

Bruno Nardelli, CEO of Liu Jo Luxury



The exhibition is dedicated to the interpretations of the heart in fashion jewelry, in its variations in balance between art and fashion, sacred and profane, love and feelings. The Liu Jo Luxury capsule is characterized by a design with a laced texture and consists of themed necklaces, bracelets and earrings.



Liu Jo Luxury is Liu Jo’s brand extension for watches and jewelery: it was owned by Bruno Nardelli’s Nardelli Luxury, which became Liu Jo Luxury in 2017, a joint venture between Liu Jo and Nardelli. The new company has Bruno Nardelli as CEO, while president is Marco Marchi, who is the sole director of Liu Jo. Liu Jo Luxury was born with the aim of consolidating the positioning of the brand on foreign markets.

Be a Sweetheart, the heart in fashion jewelry

From 8 to 18 February 2020

Milan, Palazzo Giureconsulti

Hours: 10.00 / 18.30 – Free admission















