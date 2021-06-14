









William Goldberg and the rare Ashoka cut diamonds, modeled on one of the oldest and most famous stones in the world ♦ ︎

Once upon a time, and there still is, the very ancient original Ashoka diamond: classified as D (completely colorless), it weighs 41.37 carats. The name is in honor of the Buddhist warrior Ashoka Maurya, who lived two centuries before Christ, and was sold and repurchased twice by Harry Winston. The diamond has fascinated kings and billionaires, but also merchants in love with precious stones, such as William Goldberg, known as Bill, , who passed away in 2003. Many years ago the dealer and jeweler studied each of Ashoka’s facets: from its elegant and elongated shape to the rounded edges. Finally, he managed to understand the secret of that exceptional stone until he patented the cut: but it takes a special rough diamond to become an Ashoka diamond.

Now William Goldberg is the name of the American Maison run by the heirs, but Ashoka remains a difficult goal, because less than 1% of rough diamonds meet the demanding standards required. All Ashoka diamonds are cut by the masters of William Goldberg. But, of course, William Goldberg doesn’t just offer Ashoka diamond jewelry.