









Gypsy-style bracelets and necklaces, perfect for the beach or hot summers: the jewels by Gigi Clozeau recall Saint-Tropez, a glass of pastis and the scents of the Mediterranean. But they are sold in America, where Gigi Clozeau moved from her native France: she lived in the Marais district of Paris, where her father’s laboratory was based. She did not abandon her professional roots, however, since her father Alain was a jeweler and designer, her mother an artist. You made your debut designing jewelry with emeralds, before choosing a path less tied to luxury and classic models.



The Gigi Clozeau brand focuses on lightness, simplicity, colors, with a Seventies nuance that allows you to wear bracelets and necklaces with an informal style, regardless of the rest. The jewels are made with thin 18-karat yellow, pink or white gold chains, diamonds, coral or resin beads. They are jewels designed to be worn with several turns, better if different models together.