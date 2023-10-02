Actress and house ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy is the face of the Tiffany & Co. campaign for high jewelry. The actress wears the iconic Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. and Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue masterpieces. They are high-end jewels that combine the charm of luxury with that of quality design, with the added touch of Hollywood glamour. Anya Taylor-Joy , 27, has already won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as nominations for a Bafta Film Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

It is an honor to be the face of Tiffany & Co.’s fine jewelry campaign. The House has a very long history of design and craftsmanship and I am thrilled to be part of their exceptional legacy.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The new campaign aims to consolidate the fame of the American jewelry brand, which in its bicentenary history counts collaborations with designers of the caliber of Jean Schlumberger, animated by the vision of Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry at Tiffany.