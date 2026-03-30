Dettaglio della collana Secret Garden
Dettaglio della collana Secret Garden

Bulgari High Jewelry with Eclettica

The Roman Maison’s new collection, including 50 pieces valued at over $1 million.

The presentation of high jewelry collections is always a spectacle. Like the one Bulgari organized in Milan for its new Eclettica collection, featuring 150 stellar pieces, featuring Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. The word “eclectic” is also an adjective that means something that doesn’t belong to a single style, but rather uses several at the same time. This is what happened in the second half of the 19th century, when architecture, painting, and jewelry chose to blend design. And it’s a definition that also applies to Bulgari’s jewelry, even before the Eclettica collection.

Bulgari, collana Secret Garden
Bulgari, Secret Garden necklace

The collection includes 15 transformable pieces. Over 50 jewels have prices that often exceed $1 million or even more. Like the Secret Garden necklace, which features a 26.65-carat orange-pink Padparadscha sapphire from Sri Lanka, surrounded by purple sapphires, cabochon emeralds, onyx inserts, and baguette and round diamonds. The secret gardens that inspired it are those of Rome.

Anello Incontro Segreto, con un antico diamante a goccia e uno smeraldo colombiano a goccia
Incontro Segreto ring, with an antique pear-shaped diamond and a pear-shaped Colombian emerald

More romantic is a white gold ring featuring a reinterpretation of the moi et toi model, featuring a 7.85-carat antique pear-shaped diamond and a 5.42-carat Colombian emerald. It is inspired by the famous 1859 painting The Kiss by Francesco Hayez.

Collana Serpenti Imperial Heart con diamante Golconda da 30,75 carati
Serpenti Imperial Heart necklace with a 30.75-carat Golconda diamond

The Serpenti Imperial Heart necklace uses one of Bulgari’s classic reptile themes, in this case with a 30.75-carat Golconda diamond (D-IF), integrated into the serpent’s anatomy. For those unfamiliar, Golconda diamonds are legendary gems mined in India (near present-day Hyderabad) until the 18th century. Known for their exceptional purity and transparency, often described as pure water, they originate from the sultanate’s mines and are the source of famous diamonds such as the Koh-i-Noor.

Collana Seres in oro bianco intrecciato, zaffiri, smeraldi e onice. Lo zaffiro-sugarloaf da 31,90 carati dello Sri Lanka si può spostare
Seres necklace in woven white gold, sapphires, emeralds, and onyx. The 31.90-carat sugarloaf sapphire from Sri Lanka is movable

The eclectic collection also includes a jeweled watch, Notte Stellata Divas’ Dream, which stands out for its dial covered in precious stones that recreate the starry sky under which Rome was founded in 753 BC. The dial combines a black opal flying saucer with a yellow gold constellation set with diamonds. The bracelet is paved with diamonds.

Orologio di alta gioielleria Notte Stellata Divas’ Dream
Divas’ Dream Starry Night high jewelry watch

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