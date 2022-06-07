









Byzantium is the oldest name of today’s city of Istanbul, on the banks of the Bosphorus, the largest urban center in Turkey. The city was called Byzantium in the Greco-Roman period, until the refoundation of the city in 330, by the Roman emperor Constantine, with the name of New Rome, but then known as Constantinople. Byzantium was founded by colonists from Megara in 659 BC. and it was named in honor of their king Byzas. The Byzantine link chain model, which has a particular weave, dates back to that historical period.



Nowalso proposes that type of intertwining with the Byzantine collection, made entirely by hand, with jewels obtained by hammering silver square section links. The collection includes bracelets, necklaces and earrings in natural silver, or in silver dipped in gold: a treatment that, given the volume of the jewels, makes bracelets and necklaces particularly visible. On the other hand, Byzantium was famous for its golds.