The new jewels of the Tiffany Victoria collection











Tiffany Victoria is one of the collections designed by the New York Maison that continue over time. It now has over a hundred jewels, some of which were added this year. The collection is inspired by motifs found in nature, the latest additions, in fact, include jewels that are inspired by vines and leaves: it is no coincidence that the line is called Tiffany Victoria Vine. The new models of the collection show a combination of diamonds with different cuts: the classic round brilliant and marquise, together with pavé.



In particular, it is precisely the marquise cut, or navette, that most distinguishes the collection, since this shape lends itself well to symbolizing lanceolate leaves. The Tiffany Victoria Vine collection is made of platinum, white or rose gold, while the diamonds are colorless. Among the new pieces of the collection there is a ring, earrings in both gold colors and pendants in the shape of a key, one of the iconic shapes used by Tiffany.

















