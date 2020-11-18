Tiffany, vetrina — November 18, 2020 at 5:00 am

The new jewels of the Tiffany Victoria collection




Tiffany Victoria is one of the collections designed by the New York Maison that continue over time. It now has over a hundred jewels, some of which were added this year. The collection is inspired by motifs found in nature, the latest additions, in fact, include jewels that are inspired by vines and leaves: it is no coincidence that the line is called Tiffany Victoria Vine. The new models of the collection show a combination of diamonds with different cuts: the classic round brilliant and marquise, together with pavé.

Pendente a forma di chiave in platino e diamanti
In particular, it is precisely the marquise cut, or navette, that most distinguishes the collection, since this shape lends itself well to symbolizing lanceolate leaves. The Tiffany Victoria Vine collection is made of platinum, white or rose gold, while the diamonds are colorless. Among the new pieces of the collection there is a ring, earrings in both gold colors and pendants in the shape of a key, one of the iconic shapes used by Tiffany.
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente a chiave in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini pendenti in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti
