Tanzanite mon amour




Alberto, brand of jewelry specialized in tanzanite. But also in rubies, emeralds and … ♦

You enjoy the tanzanite deep color? That blue that is unique and looks like a brilliant shimmering ocean on rings, necklaces and earrings? Then you need to know Alberto. The Italian name, though, has Armenian origins: it is thanks to Betty and Albert Hakimian, that tanzanite has become so popular. It was this couple who, since 1985, has introduced the collection named House of Tanzanite, with magnificent blue stones as protagonists.

Alberto, pendente con tanzanite e diamanti
Today, the Alberto American brand has expanded its product range and offers, and next to the original gem of Tanzania, also has fancy diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones. The real spread of tanzanite goes back, though, to 1994: first was introduced to the market in the Caribbean and then in the United States. And immediately it’s loved. The company, in any case, besides creating jewelry for the high-end market remained the largest provider of wholesale tanzanite. Many of the jewelry with this stone, in short, passed before by Alberto offices, which boasts a large team of gemologists and experts. And so the blue gem is a mission? Until a certain point. Now Albert Hakimian seems to have a new love: the alexandrite. Rudy Serra

Anello con tanzanite di 3 carati
Catena con pendente con tanzanite di 34 carati e diamanti tondi e baguette
Anelli di Alberto Collection
Ciondolo con tanzanite, oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente con tanzanite taglio rotondo da oltre 16 carati
Anello con tanzanite taglio cuscino
Tanzanite a taglio triangolare con oro bianco e diamanti
Anello con tanzanite da 5 carati taglio rotondo, oro rosa, diamanti
Anello con tanzanite da 5 carati taglio ovale, oro bianco, diamanti
Anello con tanzanite da 5 carati taglio ovale, oro rosa, diamanti
