vetrina — May 22, 2020 at 4:30 am

Lalique, the name still counts








Lalique collections are again ready for fans of one of the great names of the jewelery history  ♥
Death and resurrection. Or, if you like it more: a good revival. The history of the Lalique brand goes back more than a century and a half ago, namely on April 6, 1860, the birth date of René Jules Lalique. One of the greatest designers, but the term is very reductive, which marked an era and, incidentally, the Belle Epoque, in Paris and in the jewelery. His creations had as their subject, above all, natural elements, animals and women, with the style of Art Nouveau and Art Deco.

René Lalique
René Lalique

Lalique was not only an expert in gold and precious stones, but also a glassmaker and object designer. He worked for Cartier, designed jewels for Sarah Bernhardt and was a star of the 1900s Universal Exhibition in Paris. In 1945, his company, which had expanded its activity to crystal objects, was pursued to A bit from his nephew, Marie-Claude. Lalique brand has come back to full strength in 2008 when it was bought by Swiss Art & Fragrance, under the management of Silvio Denz.

Pendente reversibile con agata bianca, onice e cristallo. Collezione ispirata al Flauto Magico
Pendente reversibile con agata bianca, onice e cristallo. Collezione ispirata al Flauto Magico

Now the company produces fragrances, crystals, objects but, since 2012, has returned to jewelry with the L’Odyssée du Feu Sacré collection. A rejuvenation greeted with delight by fans, who can now choose between end of jewelry and a line of few pieces of jewelery. Lalique also opened a store of fine and high a fine jewelry in Rue de la Paix, Paris, a short walk from Place Vendôme. The collections, with over 200 pieces, confirm the rebirth of the Lalique brand in the important jewelry. Federico Graglia
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo opalescente su agata
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo opalescente su agata

Orecchini in oro bianco, 32 diamanti rotondi e32 neri, agata bianca e onice nero
Orecchini in oro bianco, 32 diamanti rotondi e32 neri, agata bianca e onice nero
Anello di alta gioielleria Gaia. Oro giallo, opale, ematite, diamanti, spinelli, madreperla, lacca
Anello di alta gioielleria Gaia. Oro giallo, opale, ematite, diamanti, spinelli, madreperla, lacca
Collana Vesta, oro bianco, 44 diamanti bianchi, 40 diamanti neri, 1 spinello nero, 2 madreperla. Prezzo: 7.000 euro
Collana Vesta, oro bianco, 44 diamanti bianchi, 40 diamanti neri, 1 spinello nero, 2 madreperla. Prezzo: 7.000 euro
Orecchini Vesta, oro bianco, 44 diamanti bianchi, 40 diamanti neri, 2 spinelli nero, madreperla. Prezzo: 5.000 euro
Orecchini Vesta, oro bianco, 44 diamanti bianchi, 40 diamanti neri, 2 spinelli nero, madreperla. Prezzo: 5.000 euro
Anello Vesta, oro bianco, 36 diamanti bianchi, 56 diamanti neri, spinello nero, madreperla. Prezzo: 7.000 euro
Anello Vesta, oro bianco, 36 diamanti bianchi, 56 diamanti neri, spinello nero, madreperla. Prezzo: 7.000 euro
Collana Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 1 corniola arancione ,1 zaffiro arancione, 2 giada nere, 2 giada bianche incise, dettagli smaltati, catena fine in oro giallo. Prezzo: 9.000 euro
Collana Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 1 corniola arancione ,1 zaffiro arancione, 2 giada nere, 2 giada bianche incise, dettagli smaltati, catena fine in oro giallo. Prezzo: 9.000 euro
Orecchini Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 12 perle d'acqua dolce, 2 opale di fuoco, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 8000 euro
Orecchini Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 12 perle d’acqua dolce, 2 opale di fuoco, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 8000 euro
Orecchini Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 12 perle d'acqua dolce, 2 opale di fuoco, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 8000 euro
Orecchini Firebird, oro giallo, 14 diamanti taglio brillante, 12 perle d’acqua dolce, 2 opale di fuoco, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 8000 euro

Anello Firebird, oro giallo, 10 diamanti taglio brillante, perle d'acqua dolce, opale di fuoco, 2 zaffiri arancioni, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 15.000 euro
Anello Firebird, oro giallo, 10 diamanti taglio brillante, perle d’acqua dolce, opale di fuoco, 2 zaffiri arancioni, 4 giada nere, perle naturali. Prezzo: 15.000 euro







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *