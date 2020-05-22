Lalique, the name still counts















Lalique collections are again ready for fans of one of the great names of the jewelery history ♥

Death and resurrection. Or, if you like it more: a good revival. The history of the Lalique brand goes back more than a century and a half ago, namely on April 6, 1860, the birth date of René Jules Lalique. One of the greatest designers, but the term is very reductive, which marked an era and, incidentally, the Belle Epoque, in Paris and in the jewelery. His creations had as their subject, above all, natural elements, animals and women, with the style of Art Nouveau and Art Deco.



Lalique was not only an expert in gold and precious stones, but also a glassmaker and object designer. He worked for Cartier, designed jewels for Sarah Bernhardt and was a star of the 1900s Universal Exhibition in Paris. In 1945, his company, which had expanded its activity to crystal objects, was pursued to A bit from his nephew, Marie-Claude. Lalique brand has come back to full strength in 2008 when it was bought by Swiss Art & Fragrance, under the management of Silvio Denz.



Now the company produces fragrances, crystals, objects but, since 2012, has returned to jewelry with the L’Odyssée du Feu Sacré collection. A rejuvenation greeted with delight by fans, who can now choose between end of jewelry and a line of few pieces of jewelery. Lalique also opened a store of fine and high a fine jewelry in Rue de la Paix, Paris, a short walk from Place Vendôme. The collections, with over 200 pieces, confirm the rebirth of the Lalique brand in the important jewelry. Federico Graglia

















