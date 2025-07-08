Gi by Giselle, an independent and avant-garde jewelry brand founded in Florence in 2019 by Giselle Effting, is taking part in Berlin Fashion Week (BFW). The brand’s presence in Berlin is combined with a collaboration with Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear brand Tell The Truth, and presented a fusion of contemporary fashion and innovative jewelry design, in front of an audience of 680 people. Giselle Effting, a gemologist and former model, specializes in titanium jewelry, such as the black titanium jewelry presented by 40 models on the catwalk of the show.



It was truly exciting to see our black titanium jewelry come to life on such a prestigious and vibrant platform. As a Gia-trained gemologist and contemporary jewelry designer, trained at Alchimia in Florence and with experience in Hong Kong, this collaboration with Tell The Truth for Berlin Fashion Week was an incredible experience. Being chosen by such an influential brand to showcase our unique designs really highlighted how our pieces fit seamlessly with cutting-edge streetwear, reinforcing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury jewelry and celebrating designers who are true trendsetters.

Giselle Effting



The Gi by Giselle and Tell The Truth show at Berlin Fashion Week took place within the walls of Bunker West, also known as Boros Collection Bunker. This location is more than just a space; it is a profound statement of Berlin’s resilience, creativity and evolution. Originally built in 1943 as a massive bomb shelter during World War II, the structure served as a vital refuge during the war, protecting up to 3,000 people from bombing raids. Today, Bunker West hosts art exhibitions.

