Muzo emeralds for ten women designers




Every year Muzo, which manages the most famous Colombian emerald mine in the world, involves some designers in the design of jewelry with the most desired green gem in the world. Muzo’s goal is to raise awareness and emphasize the quality of emeralds not only for rings, earrings or necklaces with the classic shape, but also for new jewelry, made by designers who love to innovate. This year, however, Muzo changed the rules and reserved the collaboration for a group of entirely female designers. These are Colette, Harwell Godfrey, Jenna Blake, Katherine Jetter, Loren Nicole, Michelle Fantaci, Nina Runsdorf, Robinson Pelham, Silvia Furmanovich and Little Sister.

Anello con smeraldo di Harwell Godfrey per Muzo
The designers who adhered to Muzo’s idea have therefore created a series of high quality jewelry, often surprising and innovative, including cabochon emeralds, emerald pearls and, of course, gems in the classic rectangular cut. The jewels were then presented on Moda Operandi.
Anello Snake di Jenna Blake per Muzo
Anello con pendente di Nina Runsdorf, con smeraldo e diamanti
Orecchini di Katherine Jetter con smeraldi e smalto nero
Anello in oro e smeraldo di Loren Nicole
Anello in oro giallo, diamanti e smeraldi di Michelle Fantaci
Orecchini di Colette in oro bianco, smeraldi, onice e malachite
Orecchini di Robinson Pelham con smeraldi e zaffiri di diversi colori
Orecchini di Silvia Furmanovich con smeraldi su oro e miniature
Orecchini di Sorellina con smeraldi e pietra onice bianco intagliata
