At the Design Couture Awards 2025, the Italian Maison Busatti 1947 won Best in Diamonds Above 40,000 dollars. An award that made the brothers Lalla (designer) and Davide Busatti (gemologist) proud, who only three years ago created the brand that is linked to the family tradition that, with the date, is mentioned in the name of the Maison. The decision to enter the high-end segment of jewelry, expanding the gem trading business, has therefore found a prominent stage, given that the Couture of Las Vegas is considered the most important jewelry fair in the world.

The success of Busatti 1747 is due to two factors. The first is the quality of the precious stones used for the jewelry, which is closely linked to the expertise in the gemological sector. The second factor is the search for cutting-edge materials and solutions, which distinguish Busatti 1747 from other brands. “The search for new shapes and the use of unusual materials is a risk, but it is also the key to success,” says the designer. “Unique pieces are what buyers who have the means to spend are looking for: something that only they wear.” And that is exactly what the Maison offers, presenting jewels made with a special Bst Resin together with diamonds of considerable carat weight, or carbon fiber generated with an exclusive process that makes the material silky and iridescent.