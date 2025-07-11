Anello con zaffiro birmano del peso di oltre 8,7 carati incastonato in bronzo scolpito a mano e con una fascia interna in oro bianco
Anello con zaffiro birmano del peso di oltre 8,7 carati incastonato in bronzo scolpito a mano e con una fascia interna in oro bianco

Hemmerle, the frontier of high jewelery

Hemmerle’s jewels: the refined and inimitable inventions of the Munich jeweler ♦

In Germany it is an institution. In the United States a celebrity. In the world Hemmerle, founded in 1893, is known as one of the most avant-garde high jewelry names, because with a centuries-old history that began in 1893 in Munich, it innovated the nineteenth-century tradition of Berlin iron jewelry by setting a diamond in a setting of the same metal. It was 1995 and since then Stefan Hemmerle has continued to use courageously brass, copper, steel and wood as a background for precious stones, often rare and always combined in an unusual way. But, according to legend, the idea was born thanks to a client who detested the too flashy gems and wore early 19th century Berlin iron jewelry.

Orecchini con nappe in agata e quarzo fumé, alluminio e oro bianco
Agate and smoky quartz tassel earrings, aluminum and white gold

Today it is Christian Hemmerle who runs the company, together with his wife Yasmin and parents Stefan and Sylveli. The creative approach is ingenious: to treat common materials and precious stones, iron, aluminum, pebbles and moonstones with equal dignity, as well as diamonds and rubies. The result is a mix of rigorous opulence, of severe sensuality to the rhythm of contrasts between colors and surfaces, of opaque and glossy finishes, of geometry and dynamism. And of asymmetries in the nuances.

Orecchini con due berilli per un totale di oltre 46 carati, assieme a 101 diamanti per un peso-di 11 carati incastonati in bronzo e oro bianco
Earrings with two beryls totaling over 46 carats, along with 101 diamonds totaling 11 carats set in bronze and white gold

All this without the jaws or points that support the stones being visible. In short, a good dose of technique, which the Hemmerle attribute to an entirely German engineering attitude, but it is not seen. What you notice instead is a certain realism, but of design. The Maison uses techniques from the past, such as the knitting of stones cut in the round on silk, together with innovative systems (for jewelry), such as anodizing aluminum to create new colors.
Anello con diamante fancy brown yellow da oltre 20 carati, incastonato in bronzo scolpito e fascia interna in oro bianco
Ring with a fancy brown yellow diamond of over 20 carats, set in sculpted bronze and an inner band in white gold

Orecchini con due perle naturali per un totale di oltre 21 carati, in fiori di alluminio scolpiti a mano e oro bianco sul retro
Earrings with two old-cut diamonds, each over 13 carats, in two different shades, set respectively in bronze and brass with matching diamond pavé and white gold on the back
Orecchini con due diamanti taglio antico, ciascuno di oltre 13 carati, in due diverse tonalità, incastonati rispettivamente in bronzo e ottone con pavé di diamanti in tinta e oro bianco sul retro
Earrings with two natural pearls totaling over 21 carats, in hand-sculpted aluminum flowers and white gold on the back

