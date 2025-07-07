Jewelry as a philosophy of life and demonstration of artisanal virtuosity: Crivelli, a historic brand from Valenza, is an example of the savoir faire of the Piedmontese goldsmith district. The Maison travels on two parallel tracks: quality jewelry collections, such as Like, and high jewelry with unique pieces intended for the customer segment with greater availability. An example are the images on this page: jewels that use gems of the best quality and a weight of many carats.

These are jewels that bear witness to the history of Crivelli, a Maison founded in the Seventies on the initiative of Bruno Crivelli and Gabriele Bisio, who later left the company, but continued to lend his work. Bruno Crivelli, born as a stone setter, was able to make the most of the skills he had learned over the years and began to offer not only jewelry for third parties, but also original creations. The first collection under the Crivelli brand dates back to 1980: 40 high-quality pieces in the classic style of traditional jewelry.

Over the years, the founder has been joined by his daughter Alessia, who also takes care of the brand’s communications and marketing. Colored gems, quality of execution, refinement in the solutions adopted and a balanced creative composition have seduced jewelry enthusiasts. Crivelli has thus become one of the major Italian brands, appreciated on international markets and now present at the major events in the sector, but also on the red carpet.