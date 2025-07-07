Crivelli, collana con diamante centrale di 22 carati, smeraldi a goccia per 9 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Crivelli, collana con diamante centrale di 22 carati, smeraldi a goccia per 9 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Crivelli High Jewelry

Jewelry as a philosophy of life and demonstration of artisanal virtuosity: Crivelli, a historic brand from Valenza, is an example of the savoir faire of the Piedmontese goldsmith district. The Maison travels on two parallel tracks: quality jewelry collections, such as Like, and high jewelry with unique pieces intended for the customer segment with greater availability. An example are the images on this page: jewels that use gems of the best quality and a weight of many carats.

Collana in oro rosa con tormalina, peridoto e diamanti per 35 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
35 carat rose gold tourmaline, peridot and diamond necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com

These are jewels that bear witness to the history of Crivelli, a Maison founded in the Seventies on the initiative of Bruno Crivelli and Gabriele Bisio, who later left the company, but continued to lend his work. Bruno Crivelli, born as a stone setter, was able to make the most of the skills he had learned over the years and began to offer not only jewelry for third parties, but also original creations. The first collection under the Crivelli brand dates back to 1980: 40 high-quality pieces in the classic style of traditional jewelry.

Smeraldo a goccia di 18,7 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
18.7 carat drop emerald and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Over the years, the founder has been joined by his daughter Alessia, who also takes care of the brand’s communications and marketing. Colored gems, quality of execution, refinement in the solutions adopted and a balanced creative composition have seduced jewelry enthusiasts. Crivelli has thus become one of the major Italian brands, appreciated on international markets and now present at the major events in the sector, but also on the red carpet.

Collana con diamante yellow fancy di 7,03 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
7.03 carat fancy yellow diamond necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com
I diamanti taglio goccia per 22 carati della collana. Copyright: gioiellis.com
The necklace’s 22 carat pear-shaped diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con tormalina paraiba per 41,83 carati e diamanti per 35 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with paraiba tourmaline for 41.83 carats and diamonds for 35 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con tormalina paraiba per 41,83 carati e diamanti per 35 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with 41.83 carats paraiba tourmaline and 35 carats diamonds, detail. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con tormalina paraiba per 41,83 carati e diamanti per 35 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with tourmalines, peridot and diamonds, detail. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Crivelli, collana con diamante centrale di 22 carati, smeraldi per 9 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Crivelli, necklace with 22 carats central diamond, 9 carats emeralds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana in oro, diamanti per 35 carati, smeraldo a goccia di 18,7 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold necklace, 35 carats diamonds, 18.7 carats drop emerald. Copyright: gioiellis.com

