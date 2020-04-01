Do not miss Netali Nissim’s eyes











A special look at the jewels of the milan designer Netali Nissim ♦ ︎

The Eye of Providence, the evil eye, the divine eye … But how many times the pupils became symbols of something? Nothing strange, therefore, that the eye is also one of the most used icons in jewelry. For those who are superstitious, the eyes on rings, necklaces or bracelets are considered talismans able to keep away bad luck, for those who are skeptical, an amusing ornament that is able to attract attention. And This it was also understood by Netali Nissim, who inherited from his father, a merchant of precious stones, a special eye (it is appropriate to say it) for diamond jewelery.



And at the center of his collections he put the shape of the eye. Based in Milan, but with long stays in New York, Netali Nissim has shown its collections in the Design Room of VicenzaOro January. A simple look (obvious) at her work is enough to interpret the lively style, very trendy and winks (obvious also this) to the fashion world. Gold and diamonds are the main elements of the Netali Nissim menu, which also uses precious or semi-precious stones such as turquoise or quartz. In addition to the icon of the eye, repeated in many variations, the designer also uses the heart, or maxi chains. Do not lose sight of them. Lavinia Andorno















