Giovanni Raspini, Autumn Flat











Flat, without corner. But with curves. A new collection of silver jewelry by Giovanni Raspini, a Tuscan brand specializing in white metal processing, is called Flat in homage to simplicity. Not everyone is looking for elaborate silver workings, or a design that is too elaborate. Sometimes it is better to opt for the more immediate route which, in this case, seems to have been largely achieved.



The jewels of the Flat collection represent the essentiality of circular shapes, together with the strength of the effect generated by the hand-hammered metal, which gives silver a particular brightness. The silver jewelry line offers a necklace, five bracelets, three earrings and two rings. In a bracelet and a ring, there is a special spiral shape that multiplies the movement of the jewel. They are simple jewels, which can be combined with any type of dress and worn on virtually any occasion.

















