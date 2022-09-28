Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Breil indossato

The new Breil collection is B Whisper

Whispers, but not for the eyes. The new collection by Breil, a Binda Italia brand, suggests nuances of the voice, but also bright reflections. Because the B Whisper collection is proposed with a clearly visible and eye-catching design. On the other hand, this is precisely the philosophy of the brand since its inception, which has left an imprint in the history of costume with sensual videos (one with Monica Bellucci) to communicate the products. The new collection is made of steel, as per Breil’s tradition, with two shades: silver and Ip gold. The jewelry design is soft, rounded, with the metal having a pleasantly shiny finish.

Anelli della collezione B Whisper di Breil indossati

The line includes necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and a brooch (available exclusively on the Breil e-commerce site). Among the various pieces, the oversized double ring stands out, also available in a more easy-to-wear version, with a single element made of polished steel, while the lobe earrings are inspired by the seventies. The B Whisper collection also offers a multiturn necklace, with a double chain and two pendants of different sizes.

Anello grande in acciaio dorato
Anello Breil indossato
Anello in acciaio per due dita
Anello in acciaio B Whisper
Bracciale in acciaio dorato B Whisper
Gioielli B Whisper indossati
Collana doppia in acciaio

Orecchini a bottone in acciaio dorato







