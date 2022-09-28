









Whispers, but not for the eyes. The new collection by Breil, a Binda Italia brand, suggests nuances of the voice, but also bright reflections. Because the B Whisper collection is proposed with a clearly visible and eye-catching design. On the other hand, this is precisely the philosophy of the brand since its inception, which has left an imprint in the history of costume with sensual videos (one with Monica Bellucci) to communicate the products. The new collection is made of steel, as per Breil’s tradition, with two shades: silver and Ip gold. The jewelry design is soft, rounded, with the metal having a pleasantly shiny finish.



The line includes necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and a brooch (available exclusively on the Breil e-commerce site). Among the various pieces, the oversized double ring stands out, also available in a more easy-to-wear version, with a single element made of polished steel, while the lobe earrings are inspired by the seventies. The B Whisper collection also offers a multiturn necklace, with a double chain and two pendants of different sizes.















