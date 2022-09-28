









The jewelry auctions in Milan open the season with two valuable pieces. It is a pair of ruby ​​and diamond bracelets made in the 1920s by Cartier, in the catalog for the sale of Aste Bolaffi. The two bracelets are in platinum, with 16 rubies of various cuts alternating with rectangular links set in pavé diamonds. The two bracelets can be joined to form a collier de chien, that is, a choker. The estimated weight of diamonds is 6 and 8 carats, for rubies it goes up to 40 and 45 carats. The larger bracelet features the house’s signature, Cartier, French platinum hallmarks and the manufacturer Gustave Renault. The starting price is around 200,000 euros.



The Aste Bolaffi Jewelery auction, scheduled for October 13 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan and October 14 in live internet mode on astabolaffi.it, also includes an unmounted brilliant cut diamond of over 13 carats, VS2 clarity ( base 80 thousand euros) and a rivière necklace with 69 brilliant-cut diamonds of a total of 30 carats (lot 281, base 55 thousand euros). Among the other jewels in the catalog there is also a Bamboo Cartier choker with original box and matching earrings, a three-color gold bracelet by Pomellato and the 1930s demi-parure consisting of a pendant-brooch and a pair of earrings with cut diamonds. brilliant of over 7 carats. An antique bracelet adorned with polychrome enamels bearing the Papal State hallmark and bracelets from the Thirties to the Fifties and jewelry by Tiffany & Co, Van Cleef & Arpels and Boucheron are among the nearly 500 pieces on sale.



















