The Neapolitan spirit of Caramanna Gioielli











It has just turned 100, but it is in perfect shape: Caramanna Gioielli, a Neapolitan brand with the creative guidance of Stefania Caramanna, was born in 1920, the year of inauguration of the jewelry store opened by the grandfather of the current designer. Stefania Caramanna, who entered the business in 1989, however, has a different background: she has a degree in architecture and has dedicated herself to jewelery by merging her two professional experiences. The real launch of the Caramanna Gioielli brand, however, is more recent: it dates back to 2008. Since then, the Maison has participated in numerous events, including fashion shows and television broadcasts.



Caramanna Gioielli’s proposals are oriented towards silver pieces, embellished with semi-precious stones such as onyx or topazes and pearls. Rings and necklaces have substantial volumes, with a processing that favors soft and rounded shapes, often depicting animals or traditional subjects.