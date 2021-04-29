bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — April 29, 2021 at 4:00 am

Khiry’s black style




For some time now the jewelry has also included a black trend line. Designers such as Jameel Mohammed, who founded his jewelry brand Khiry while studying political science at the University of Pennsylvania, have broadened the horizon. And the fruits of this cultural contribution have had a wider response. Jameel Mohammed, for example, a couple of years ago was catapulted onto the pages of Vogue and his career took off: today his jewels are for sale on online platforms such as Net-a-Porter. The designer has been defined as Afro-Futurist for the style he has adopted.

Orecchini a forma di maschera in oro 18 carati con diamanti
Orecchini a forma di maschera in oro 18 carati con diamanti

The Khartoum jewelry line, for example, is inspired by the curved horns of cattle raised by the Dinka tribe of Sudan. Khiry is based in Brooklyn, New York, and through jewelry faces the spirit of the black community, with collections inspired by African roots. He also launched a digital platform called Negritude and is inspired by the literary movement of the thirties and forties, and celebrates the African diaspora. In any case, the jewels follow the path of traditional luxury, with pieces in 18-karat gold, diamonds and precious stones.
Anello Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti
Anello Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti

Orecchini Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti
Orecchini Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti
Collana con pendente a forma di maschera in oro 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi
Collana con pendente a forma di maschera in oro 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi
Collana Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti
Collana Khartoum in oro 18 carati con diamanti

Bracciale Horus in oro 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi
Bracciale Horus in oro 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *