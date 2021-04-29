Khiry’s black style











For some time now the jewelry has also included a black trend line. Designers such as Jameel Mohammed, who founded his jewelry brand Khiry while studying political science at the University of Pennsylvania, have broadened the horizon. And the fruits of this cultural contribution have had a wider response. Jameel Mohammed, for example, a couple of years ago was catapulted onto the pages of Vogue and his career took off: today his jewels are for sale on online platforms such as Net-a-Porter. The designer has been defined as Afro-Futurist for the style he has adopted.



The Khartoum jewelry line, for example, is inspired by the curved horns of cattle raised by the Dinka tribe of Sudan. Khiry is based in Brooklyn, New York, and through jewelry faces the spirit of the black community, with collections inspired by African roots. He also launched a digital platform called Negritude and is inspired by the literary movement of the thirties and forties, and celebrates the African diaspora. In any case, the jewels follow the path of traditional luxury, with pieces in 18-karat gold, diamonds and precious stones.