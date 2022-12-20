









Nature at the center of Cédille Paris collections, the Maison founded by Carmen Aoun

Carmen Aoun, of Lebanese origin, moved to Paris. Since she was a child, she says she grew up with a love for precious stones and jewelry. Two aspects that she studied until he created his jewelry house, called Cédille Paris. In 2019 she participated for the second time in VicenzaOro, in the Design Room. For those unfamiliar with the French language, it is good to specify that cedille (cedilla) is the graphic sign that is sometimes added to the letter Ç and is pronounced like a soft letter S. And if you look closely at the cedilla it is like an accessory: it looks like a jewel, for example a pair of earrings.



Even the style of Cédille Paris is as fun as its name. But the inspiration has nothing to do with the alphabet. In fact, jewels have almost exclusively a natural subject, sometimes with a bit of humor. As in the case of jewels that represent a fish bone, with gold and fancy diamonds. There is, however, also a more committed line, which recalls the environment at risk for elephants. The Cédille collections are made with diamonds, precious stones and 18-carat gold in white, yellow and pink, as well as some semi-precious stones such as malachite.