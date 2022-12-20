









The solstice is, in astronomy, the moment when the Earth reaches the point of maximum or minimum declination with respect to the Sun. In the course of a year the solstice occurs twice: when the Sun reaches the maximum value of positive declination in June and marks the onset of the northern summer or southern winter, and negative in December. Coinciding with this phenomenon, 2022 also exceptionally recorded Piaget‘s Solstice. And of course this high jewelery series is presented to coincide with the astronomical solstice.

