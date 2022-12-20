The solstice is, in astronomy, the moment when the Earth reaches the point of maximum or minimum declination with respect to the Sun. In the course of a year the solstice occurs twice: when the Sun reaches the maximum value of positive declination in June and marks the onset of the northern summer or southern winter, and negative in December. Coinciding with this phenomenon, 2022 also exceptionally recorded Piaget‘s Solstice. And of course this high jewelery series is presented to coincide with the astronomical solstice.
A portion of jewels was in fact shown in June (see also: Piaget celebrates a luxurious Solstice) while the second tranche arrived in December. These are sumptuous jewels, which celebrate the solstice with the launch of the luminous reflections of the gems, with marquise-cut diamonds combined with others in the shape of a brilliant or baguette. The collection also includes two watch-bracelets, high jewelery also capable of marking time and surprising thanks to two ruby red gems floating in a sea of diamonds. Piaget’s gemology team devoted months of research to craft the Blazing Swing and Everlasting Night watches using diamonds contrasted with red rubies, blue sapphires or emeralds, while their respective dials were set with snow and black opal. The Exalting Dance articulated necklace, on the other hand, is arranged around a pair of deep blue aquamarines and a swirling swirl of diamonds that offer a spectacular glow.
The Solstice line also includes the diamond earrings from the Exalting Dance set, made with an intricate puzzle of brilliant, marquise and baguette cut diamonds. They are a special piece not only for their elaborate design, but also because they bear witness to the refined craftsmanship of the Piaget workshops.