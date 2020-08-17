Cassandra Goad, jewelry with a smile











The jewels full of humor and fantasy by Cassandra Goad, among tagliatelle and cabbage flowers ♦ ︎

For Londoners it is an institution. For those not living in Britain, Cassandra Goad is above all the designer appreciated by Kate Middleton: the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen the Maison’s earrings for the baptism of the third child Louis and is a fan of her. And in 2020 the designer presented a special collection to celebrate the brand’s 35th anniversary, with a reinterpretation of the most famous pieces.





Cassandra Goad has won a special place among the jewelers of London because she is a bit special herself. Most of Cassandra Goad’s jewels are inspired by travel, for example, more recently those in Mexico and Sicily. But she is also a gemologist, writer, polyglot. In short, it is not easy to put Cassandra Goad in a box. It is best to understand her story, which began at the age of 13, when she started working part-time with a historic jeweler. In 1985 she started her own business in Notting Hill. Finally, she opened her four-story showroom in Sloane Street, London.



Studies in gemology allow the designer to also choose unusual stones, including praisiolites, cyanites, tourmalines and fire opals, as well as classic stones such as emeralds, sapphires, rubies, aquamarines. But, besides the experience, Cassandra adds that touch of English humor that makes everything lighter and more fun. In the Bella Sicilia collection, for example, are the pearl earrings worn by Kate Middleton inspired by cabbage flowers, or a ring modeled on noodles. But also to the Roman and Byzantine mosaics found on the Italian island. But another specialty of the designer is turning old jewelry into new pieces updated to the spirit of our time. A little like it happens with the British traditions. Alessia Mongrando



















