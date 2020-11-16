Skyscrapers to Deborah Pagani’s ears











Deborah Pagani designs jewelry and hair accessories. But in her latest trunk show for Moda Operandi she definitely focuses on the former. Modern, long, thin, fast jewels. But also luxurious, in gold and diamonds, with earrings that recall the skyscrapers of New York, where the designer lives. An idea consistent with Deborah Pagani’s passion for Art Deco, a New Yorker with Italian origins. And, if you think about it, in the American city there are many buildings and skyscrapers with architecture that is inspired by that style.



But the passion for hair jewelry also has a history: Deborah Pagani began her career as a styling hair in the late 1990s, working alongside masters like John Sahag, Oribe Canales and Rita Hazan. The jewelry came after friends admired the pieces she had created for herself. The designer debuted her own collection of déco-rock jewelry in Paris in 2007, and it was an immediate success.

















