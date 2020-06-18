Orecchini, vetrina — June 18, 2020 at 5:00 am

The infinite Puzzle of Mattioli




It is the only Puzzle that will never be completed: the collection by Mattioli, a Turin-based brand specializing in jewelery with a strong personality, is one of the proposals that have experienced the greatest success. And that, periodically, are enriched with new pieces or, better, tiles, given that the name of the collection refers to table puzzles. Now the Puzzle Safari line is enriched with three new colors (pink nail polish, light blue nail polish and green nail polish).

Orecchini Puzzle in oro rosa e smalto
Orecchini Puzzle in oro rosa e smalto

One of the reasons that made Puzzle successful is that the elements, like those of the earrings, are interchangeable. Puzzle tiles can be easily replaced to match the earrings with the dress or simply because you like it. The jewels are sold together with a box that contains at least three spare parts, for example, with a mother of pearl version. But boxes with a dozen different spare parts are also on sale. Same goes for necklaces, for which the elements of the Puzzle collection become pendants. Finally, to remember that the jewels of this line are offered in three sizes: small, medium and large, obviously with different prices. For example, a box with 11 different spare parts for medium-sized earrings currently costs around 2,2500 euros.

Box con tre ricambi
Box con tre ricambi
Box con ricambi per collana
Box con ricambi per collana
Box con ricambi per orecchini
Box con ricambi per orecchini
Bracciale in oro rosa e madreperla
Bracciale in oro rosa e madreperla
Collana con pavé di diamanti Puzzle
Collana con pavé di diamanti Puzzle
Orecchini pendenti
Orecchini pendenti

Orecchini in oro, madreperla smeraldo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro, madreperla smeraldo e diamanti







