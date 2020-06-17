Lots of emeralds for Coomi











The jewels between culture and pomp of Coomi, from India to the USA. Now with a new collection with Colombian emeralds by Muzo ♦

From the fané palaces of Mumbai to the busy avenues of New York or Los Angeles: Coomi Bhasin is an Indian designer who in 1977 left her native country (with much nostalgia) and founded her jewelry company in the USA. It is a strange mix of style and philosophy: textile designer, architect and landscape architect, she brought her experiences into the world of jewelry.



It is no coincidence that she defines herself as a Renaissance woman, that is, capable of creating and reasoning on many different tracks of culture. Her jewelry brand has been active since 2002 and has not struggled to find a prominent place not only in the United States, but also abroad. Her degree in Art History led her to create collections that are inspired by antiquity, from the world of the Egyptians to Greek and Roman sculpture. But not only, as the Muzo collection shows, with Colombian emeralds extracted from the mining company. Friend and appreciated by many celebrities, Coomi has found a balance between History with a capital S and the stories (with a lowercase s) of actors and actresses. At the bottom of Mumbay the most thriving industry is that of Bollywood. Alessia Mongrando

















