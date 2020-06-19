Moons and stars in Salvini’s Signs











The signs: what would life be like without a gesture that reveals a love, an imprint left by the partner on the sand or, less romantically, a warning not to parking? In short, the signs are an integral part of our life and this concept is inspired by the history of Salvini‘s collection (brand of the Damiani group), but without philosophizing too much. Moreover, the Segni collection periodically underlines its success with the addition of new pieces: this is also a sign. And that’s what happens for spring summer 2020.



Here, then, are the new Segni: bracelets, necklaces, sautoirs and earrings made of pink or yellow gold with the addition in some cases of small diamonds. The symbols that have been added are stars and moons, which add up to hearts and butterflies. In short, they are the classic signs that jewelry uses. They are also the classic gift jewelry, which can easily be appreciated for their simplicity and because they can be worn casually on any dress, informal or elegant.















