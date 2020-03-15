The Gothic mobile by Lebole Gioielli











Beside the fascination for Japan, Barbara Lebole has a fondness for the dark side. This is testified by Caratteri Mobili, the new line of earrings that enriches the Gothic Collection of Lebole Gioielli. The peculiarity of this line concerns the mobile structure of the earrings. It is made of gold galvanized silver and, above all, has its origins in art (another passion of Barbara Lebole), where the word mobiles means are a type of sculpture built to exploit the principles of balance, for example those of Alexander Calder.



In these sculptures the hanging elements balance each other and remain in balance, but not immobile: they oscillate with a minimum movement or breath of breeze. In the same way, the individual pieces that make up the colorful and multi-material earrings are suspended on a silver frame that recalls the Gothic Collection.

Each earring in the collection, single, assembles colored stones of various shapes and small objects that are inspired by the wunderkammer, the rooms of wonders that in the past contained collections of surprising natural objects (for the time). The collection consists of 26 single earrings that can be combined as desired to create the favorite couple.

















