Daniel Wellington’s exclusive rose











On Instagram it has over 4.9 million followers: the Daniel Wellington brand has become part of the jewelry and watch manufacturers that attracts more clicks. Yet it has a recent history: the brand, in fact, was born only in 2011 in Stockholm, Sweden, from the initiative of the founder, Filip Tysander. Founder, but also traveler in love with the British style. That of old England, a bit Downton Abbey. So it happened that Tysander met a gentleman named Daniel Wellington, who wore a vintage watch on his wrist.



And it was this meeting that prompted the Swedish entrepreneur to found the company. After the watches, with leather, mesh and NATO straps, a range of accessories has arrived, with bracelets and rings. All Daniel Wellington products are available in polished stainless steel or rose gold plated. In particular, the shade of pink gold was customized for Daniel Wellington and created by mixing a pinch of copper with a 23 carat gold bar. M.D.















