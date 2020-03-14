The Filodellavita ring for three











The Filodellavita jewelry line (a name that in the period of health crisis is perfectly appropriate) by Rubinia Gioielli is multiplied. The Milanese company, in fact, presents the new version of the rings, now offered with three threads. The Filodellavita collection was launched in 2007 and, as the name indicates, is inspired by a linear and subtle form but also, in a figurative sense, indicates the thread of one’s existence, different for each person. Not only that: the gold or silver thread has always had, in the various versions, very precise numbers of turns: 7, 13, 22 and 10 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the collection.



The new three-wire version is inspired by the triad, a word that actually takes on many different meanings, actually more than three. In any case, the interpretation and assignment of a meaning to each thread is free: the jewel is offered both in silver and in the three colors of gold, but also in the version that combines the two metals. There is also a more precious variant, enriched with rivieras of black, brown or white diamonds. Price: from 300 euros to 990 euros.

















