









Essential is what cannot be eliminated. But also something that you must necessarily possess. Or, maybe, you wear it. The Essentials collection by Fope starts from this principle, which aims to become one of the unmissable jewels for women who love evident but sober elegance, combined with the pleasure of comfort. The latter is the dowry of the Maison’s patented system, Flex’it, which already in the name describes its characteristic: a solid mesh, but which can be widened through invisible (patented) springs hidden in the heart of the jewel.



A feature that is particularly useful for bracelets and rings, which adapt more easily to the size of the body. The Essentials collection therefore proposes the typical intertwining of gold used by Fope and declined on three models of flexible rings, but also on bracelets, necklaces and earrings. The Essentials jewels are available in the three colors of gold, in some models with the addition of pavé diamonds.















