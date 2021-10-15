









S’Agapò, a Greek word meaning I love you, generally refers to an ideal type of pure love, rather than to the physical attraction suggested by eros. This does not mean that young people who choose S’Agapò bijoux, a brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group, probably consider all aspects of love. And to arouse attraction, appearance matters. S’Agapò bijoux are intended to sparkle like irresistible references.



For example, with the Chunky and Luce collections, which can be mixed, with the combination of chains and thick lines together with more romantic and refined pendants. On the other hand, we are in the era of contaminations, of gender fluidity and, therefore, also of style: so the 316L steel chain bracelet and gold-colored finish, for example, can be worn together with the 316L steel and PVD necklace. gold with white and turquoise crystals. Who knows, the mix could arouse some agapò from someone.















