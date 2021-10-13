







The Ginza district of Tokyo is a paradise of luxury. Here, in Namiki-dori Street, a historic street for the most exclusive flagship stores of the main international brands, Buccellati has opened a new boutique. The Japanese flagship store opens after about 50 years of Buccellati presence in Japan, with corners in the best department stores and through multi-brand retailers. The Ginza boutique is on two floors and has an imposing facade, characterized by the iconic windows of the brand, topped by a decoration on glass that represents the logo of the Maison.



The architectural concept adopted by the Milanese Maison, which passed under the signs of the Swiss Richemont group, aligns with the atmosphere of an extreme luxury shopping: a large staircase leads to the second floor, enriched by a coral counter and a VIP room for private sales. Buccellati has been present in Japan since 1972, when it teamed up with Wako to be able to exhibit its creations in the exclusive store in the heart of Giza.

The collaboration with Wako will continue, as will the various shop-in-shops and directly managed corners in Takashimaya Nihonbashi and Osaka, Mitsukoshi Nagoya and soon Hankyu Osaka, together with the Isetan Shinjuku pop-up store.















