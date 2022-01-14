









More hearts for all: a slogan that befits the feast of lovers on February 14th. And that sees, as usual, the brands of the jewelry world: bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings are, in fact, among the most chosen (and appreciated) gifts of the day kissed by Cupid. The Opsobjects brand also celebrates the most romantic holiday of the year with a collection of bracelets and earrings that revolve around the symbol of bond and stability par excellence, the chain, to which are added delicate heart-shaped crystals in various colors.



The jewelry line is called Fable Heart and features a heart-shaped crystal in the center of the chain, surrounded by small stones that outline its shape. The heart is offered in red and teal shades for the steel bracelets with yellow gold PVD treatment (34 euros) and in gray, blue and blue shades for the polished steel bracelets (29 euros). Two steel bracelets show a plate illuminated by white crystals, in the center of which stands a small heart of steel or yellow gold-colored PVD (39 euros). Rounding out the Fable Heart line are stud earrings in the same style.