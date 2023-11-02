Goshwara, a New York-based high jewelry house specializing in collections based on colored gems, launches the Ark collection, which includes a series of jewels inspired by the wonders of nature. And, in particular, with jewels that interpret the animal kingdom, capturing its essence in a range of sapphires, rubies, diamonds and tsavorites. Featuring a curated selection of meticulously crafted animal-inspired brooch/pendant necklaces, each piece showcases the exceptional artistry of Sweta Jain, the designer who launched Goshwara in 2005. An inspiration that the creator fueled with her trips to Africa in search of gems. The jewels celebrate the animals that populate the planet, swim in the seas and soar in the skies.



I wanted to focus on the beauty and diversity of animals, while raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting kindness towards them. Today more than ever, it’s important to protect our environment. And being humane to animals is correlated to that. In addition, saving some of the species will give the future generations a chance to enjoy the beauty of these animals the way we had an opportunity to. To that effect, a part of the proceeds from the sale of pieces from the Ark Collection will be donated to animal and environment-related charities.

Sweta Jain, founder of Goshwara



For example, the cheetah-shaped pendant brooch from the Ark collection interprets the speed and grace of the feline, while the elephant recalls the wisdom of the great pachyderm. But the collection also includes a jewel dedicated to pets, such as dogs. Furthermore, Ark includes pendant brooches with turtle, fish and, for animals with wings, there are dragonfly, owl, eagle.